Houston resident claims winning $20.75 million Lotto Texas ticket

HOUSTON — A Houston resident has claimed a winning $20.75 million Lotto Texas ticket.

The ticket was purchased at BFM Food Mart, located at 5825 Bellaire Blvd., for the drawing held Oct. 2.

The lucky winner, who chooses to remain anonymous, selected the cash value option at the time of purchase and will receive more than $16 million before taxes, according to Texas Lottery.

The winning numbers were: 1-9-14-23-29-41.

The next Lotto Texas drawing will be held Monday, Oct. 11. The estimated jackpot prize is $5.75 million.