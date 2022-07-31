Officer shoots knife-wielding man in west Houston, police say

Police say the man was running towards officers when one of the officers opened fire.

HOUSTON — An investigation is underway after an HPD officer opened fire on a man armed with a knife in west Houston overnight.

It happened a little before midnight on Riverview Circle between Wilcrest and South Kirkwood. According to Houston Police Executive Assistant Chief James Jones, the man was threatening someone inside a home.

“This appears to be a group home,” Jones said. “We don’t know the exact status of it. That’ll be part of the investigation.”

When officers arrived, the man was outside, suffering some type of mental crisis.

According to Jones, the man started running towards one of the officers, who then backed up. The other officer told the man to drop the knife and police say that's when the man changed direction and started going towards that officer.

Media Briefing on Officer -Involved Shooting in the 1300 block of Riverview Circle #hounews https://t.co/81wWBH4OnI — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 31, 2022

One of the officers opened fire, striking the man, said Jones. The man was taken to the hospital and was undergoing surgery. At this point, we don’t have his condition.