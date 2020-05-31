Houston pastor says George Floyd was a gatekeeper, allowing for his ministry in Third Ward

"I owe much of what I was able to do because of ‘Big Floyd,'" Resurrection Church Pastor Patrick “P.T.” Ngwolo said.

HOUSTON — The life of George Floyd is still much a mystery to many of those who did not know him.

A Houston pastor says “Big Floyd” opened doors for his ministry in the Third Ward years ago.

“I owe much of what I was able to do because of ‘Big Floyd,’” said Resurrection Church Pastor Patrick “P.T.” Ngwolo. “Much of the ministry I was able to do in Cuney Homes was because of Big Floyd.”

The pastor said Floyd was a redeemed man when he met him back in 2010.

He said Floyd acted as a gatekeeper for pastors planning a revival in the neighborhood which allowed for the ministry to take root.

“In a neighborhood like Cuney Homes, you’ve got to have somebody who the Bible will call a person of peace a man of peace someone who will give you that stamp and say, ‘Guys, don’t be suspicious of these guys. I champion them. I’m behind them, and if there’s any problems, they’re going to come to me and I’m going to have a problem,’” the pastor said.

The pastor said the concert in the Third Ward was a success that year.

Ngwolo said the movement fueled by the death of George Floyd will be a success as well.