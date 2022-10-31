Family of Houston father who went missing one year ago on Halloween still looking for answers

John Davis, 47, was last seen in Houston. His family says he left to drive up to the Dallas area on October 31, 2021 but never came home.

HOUSTON — One year ago, a Houston father went missing on Halloween.

The family of John Davis, 47, says they hope someone will come forward with information.

John was last seen in Houston on Halloween, 2021. His wife and daughter were out trick-or-treating when he left to drive up to the Dallas area. Eventually, the 18-wheeler he was driving was found, but he wasn't.

“A year later, I’m hoping and I’m going to keep fighting," said Patricia Harris Davis, his wife.

It started out like a normal Halloween night.

“I took my daughter trick-or-treating and he waited around at my mom’s house," she said.

Patricia said her husband was planning to hit the road and had been in the trucking industry for more than 20 years. She said he left for Grand Prairie, near Dallas, on Halloween night. That was the last time she ever heard from him.

“Well, he never came back, the guy he went to give his truck back claimed, he never made it there," Patricia said.

Months later, police found the 18-wheeler he was driving at a truck stop in Mount Vernon, which is east of Dallas.

Since then, Patricia said there’s been confusion over which agency is handling the case. She said she reported the case to Houston police and they created a flyer, but a year later and she’s still waiting for answers.

“I’m hoping to get a higher authority to come to the middle and tell me whose case is it?" Patricia said.

Houston police referred KHOU 11 to Mount Vernon police, who referred us back to Houston police.