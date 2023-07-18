Fire rips through west Houston motel; more than 100 firefighters respond

The Houston Fire Department said it called more than 100 firefighters to the scene so they rotate them out, allowing them time to rest and hydrate.

HOUSTON — It took several hours and more than 100 firefighters to put out a 3-alarm motel fire in west Houston.

The Motel 6 along the W. Sam Houston Parkway near Westheimer caught fire shortly before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. When firefighters arrived, they said they saw smoke coming from the building. Fortunately, all of the residents had gotten out.

Firefighters started trying to put the fire out from inside the building, but when the fire started to spread and the motel became unsafe, firefighters got out and started attacking the fire from outside.

More than 100 firefighters were working to put the fire out, mainly due to the heat, said Houston Fire Department Captain Sedrick Robinett.

He said firefighters rotated out, allowing them some time to rest and hydrate because temperatures in Houston Tuesday reached near triple digits.

METRO allowed some of its buses to go to the scene so firefighters had a cool place to escape the heat.

Arson investigators will be looking into what started it all.

The motel will be shut down.

Watch the latest update from the Houston Fire Department below:

@HoustonFire is on scene at 2900 W Sam Houston Pkwy performing extinguishment efforts after receiving reports of a hotel on fire. Call type was upgraded to a 2 alarm. No civilian or FF injuries reported. Please avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic. @FireChiefofHFD — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) July 18, 2023

Massive fire at this Motel 6 in West Houston. Several @HoustonFire units on scene trying to get the fire out, more are still arriving. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/NMWAw7kK63 — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) July 18, 2023