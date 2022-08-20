Neighbor's camera catches moment a Houston mother's son was severely injured in a crash

Tracie Martinez says her 21-year-old son Edwin Favela was riding his motorcycle home from work early Friday morning when he was hit.

HOUSTON — Houston mother Tracie Martinez says video from a neighbor’s camera shows the moment her son Edwin Favela was hit on his motorcycle by speeding cars.

"Two cars were racing and they hit my son," she said.

Now, she says he's in very serious condition at the Texas Medical Center.

“He's still swelling in the brain right now. So they don't think he's gonna make it, but we're still hoping for a miracle," Tracie said.

Edwin, she says, was on his way home from work near Hardy and Mooney next to the Hardy Toll Road when the crash happened. The video appears to show Edwin turning and moments later two cars speeding by.

Edwin’s co-worker and family friend Ernesto Ovalle said he was just with Edwin before the crash.

“I was with him, like, two minutes ago when they happen," Ovalle said.

Ovalle says he was the first person on the scene as he fought back tears describing a loyal friend and employee.

“Friends, family, he was a great kid. He was a great kid, he was a great friend,” Ovalle said.

Video obtained by KHOU 11 from a gas station a few blocks south around the time of the incident also appears to show two cars traveling at high speeds on the feeder road.

Tracie said she's especially heartbroken for Edwin’s four-year-old son, Aiden, for whom she says Edwin was working to pay for ear implants.

“He was doing everything he could to earn the money for his son," Tracie said.

As she prays for a miracle with Edwin in trauma ICU, Tracie is asking whoever is responsible to do the right thing.

“He's in the hospital. He's hooked up to machines. You guys did this. You know you did this," Tracie said. “No parent wants to go through this. No parent should have to go through this. Not at 21, not at 21."