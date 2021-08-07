'We're trapped' | Houston couple stranded in Argentina could be there for months after country limits international travel

Carlos and Graciela Cirnigliaro traveled to Argentina to visit sick family members for 2 weeks, but now are unable to leave the country.

HOUSTON — A local couple stuck in Argentina unable to get back to Houston now says it could be five months until they can get home. Flights are cancelled, borders remain closed and it's all because of COVID-19 travel restrictions.

"I'm a prisoner," said Carlos Cirnigliaro.

Carlos and his wife Graciela should have been back in Houston by now. Instead they're speaking to KHOU 11 News on Zoom from Argentina.

"We're completely trapped," said Cirnigliaro.

They've been in Buenos Aires since June 19. They traveled there to visit sick family members. They were supposed to return to the states on July 3. A worsening COVID situation in the country made Argentina take drastic measures out of nowhere.

"I went to see my reservation and my reservation was gone," said Cirnigliaro.

Many flights have been cancelled. For perspective, 155 international flights typically fly into Argentina. The government has slashed that down to three. Only 600 international travelers are allowed in the country a day.

"What the problem is there are no planes in Argentina right now," said Cirnigliaro. "If you walk to the airport, there are no planes."

And the few flights that are leaving are not enough to get everyone home for months.

"I'm not the only one trapped in this situation," said Cirnigliaro.

American Airlines recommended Carlos try to get to neighboring countries to fly from there, but the land borders are closed too.

"There are no exits, everywhere you go is blocked," said Cirnigliaro.

Graciela is just days away from running out of heart medication. Carlos has a job waiting for him. And their 18-year-old son is home alone wondering when his parents will be able to make it back.

"We start getting depressed because there are no options, zero," said Cirnigliaro.

The family reached out to Sen. Ted Cruz's office. They sent us this statement today:

“Sen. Cruz’s office has recently been made aware of the situation, received communications from the family, has reached out to them, and is making sure the appropriate authorities are aware of their situation. Beyond that, we do not discuss constituent services issues with the media due to privacy concerns.”

Senator Cornyn's office says they will be getting in touch with the family soon.

U.S. State Department issued this statement:

"The Department of State does not anticipate repatriating U.S. citizens affected by new travel restrictions in various countries around the world. If a U.S. citizen wishes to return to the United States, we urge them to take advantage of available commercial flights. All air passengers two years of age or older arriving to the United States must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test or proof of recovery from COVID-19 before boarding. This order applies to both foreign nationals and U.S. citizens. U.S. citizens who do not return while commercial options exist should be prepared to remain in place for an extended period. All potential travelers should carefully consider the need to travel, and inform themselves of the risks prior to departure.

"We continue to warn U.S. travelers that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect countries differently. Challenges to any international travel at this time may include mandatory quarantines, travel restrictions, and closed borders. Foreign governments may implement restrictions with little notice, even in destinations that were previously low risk. If you choose to travel internationally, your trip may be severely disrupted, and it may be difficult to arrange travel back to the United States."