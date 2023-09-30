Houston-area non-profit getting huge recognition from Beyonce's BeyGood foundation

Exceeding Autism has only been around for five years and it's already getting huge recognition. It's even received a proclamation in the City of Houston.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — A local non-profit organization was one of 100 small businesses and non-profits to attend a luncheon put together by Beyonce and her BeyGood foundation.

The event happened Tuesday when Queen Bey was in New Orleans for her Renaissance World Tour.

"It feels amazing because it makes me feel like what I'm doing is not in vain," said Netra Ford, founder of Exceeding Autism.

Exceeding Autism has only been around for five years and it's already getting huge recognition. It's even received a proclamation in the City of Houston.

The non-profit began when Ford's son, who is now 11, was diagnosed with autism at an early age.

Ford said she's had to fight to get him the resources he needs, so she started Exceeding Autisn to help connect families to resources and make it easier for them.

"It's always amazing to me when somebody says, ‘you really helped me, you changed the trajectory of how I looked at this thing because I see you and how you handle your son. It gave me hope.’ So that makes everything that we do all very much worth it,” Ford said.

This has now become her life’s work.

"People spend their whole life trying to find out what their purpose is," Ford said. "I know that this is my purpose. I know that I was created to start this organization."

Getting the opportunity to attend the BeyGood event in New Orleans was a full-circle moment for Ford. She said that’s where her son was diagnosed years ago before they moved to Houston. Now, she’s looking forward to what’s next.

"Everything that I've been trying to do for the last five years will happen because I had a seat at that table,” Ford said.