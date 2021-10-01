Houston hospitals report a third of region's ICU beds are now occupied by COVID-19 patients

Houston funeral director: 'We’re seeing that the calls are coming in more frequently, like in June, when Houston saw that surge.'

HOUSTON — Houston-area hospitals report that one out of every three ICU beds in the region is occupied by a COVID-19 patient.

Local funeral home directors say they are starting to get more calls from family members of those who have died, continuing what has been a year of death unlike anything they have seen.

“Unprecedented loss of life,” funeral home director Clay Dippel of Bradshaw-Carter Memorial & Funeral Services said. “To see this many people passing away at this rate.”

Dippel said the level of death he has witnessed in the past year has not been entirely caused by COVID-19 directly.

“More heart attacks, more strokes,” Dippel said. “And those are things that we’ve noticed, ever since March, is that the death rate overall is increasing.”

Dippel said his funeral home employees go to the Texas Medical Center every day and get to see what is happening on the front lines.

Dippel said although the situation in the Houston area is not as bad a what is happening in Los Angeles, where a COVID-19 patient dies every eight minutes, things here are not slowing down.

“We’re seeing that the calls are coming in more frequently, like in June, when Houston saw that surge.”

According to the latest figures from the region’s trauma service area, 33.5 percent of all ICU hospital beds are currently occupied by COVID-19 patients.

More than 22 percent of the TSA’s total hospital beds are now filled by COVID-19 patients.

Dippel said after experiencing the surge of deaths in the summer, and by witnessing what is happening in other parts of the country, local funeral directors are prepared for whatever lies ahead.