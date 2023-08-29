House undergoing renovations becomes total loss due to fire, officials say

The fiery glow could be seen as far away as downtown.

SAN ANTONIO — A house undergoing renovations becomes a total loss after a late night fire on Monday, according to San Antonio fire officials.

The incident occurred at the 5000 block of Blackberry around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

The home sits in the San Antonio area but Leon Valley fire departments assisted in tackling the fire.

Fire officials say the blaze was so large the fiery glow could be seen from downtown.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.