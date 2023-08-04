House in west San Antonio destroyed by fire

The cause of the fire is unknown, and no injuries were reported.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A house in west San Antonio was destroyed after it caught on fire Saturday morning, officials said.

Around 1:20 a.m., San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 500 block of Erline Avenue for a reported structure fire.

When officials arrived, they found the home heavily engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to get everything under control and no one was at home at the time of the fire, officials said.