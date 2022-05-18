House heavily damaged after fire on the west side

The house was not connected to any utilities due to its foreclosure, officials said.

SAN ANTONIO — A house was left heavily damaged after catching on fire early Wednesday morning, officials say.

San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to Buckskin Lane for a fire around 4 a.m.

When fire crews arrived on scene, they saw heavy fire and smoke coming from the home so they immediately tried to put it out. The battalion chief said the fire started in the center of the home but they are not sure what caused the fire.

The home is foreclosed, so it's not connected to any type of utilities --- however, officials believe that someone may have been inside because the front door was open when crews arrived.

The homeowner was concerned about two pets being inside the home, but no pets were recovered. There were no injuries reported.