SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Fire Department responded to a fire on the north side late Sunday night.

The incident took place around 11:30 p.m. in the 14000 block of Little Leaf near McAllister Park.

Authorities said that earlier in the day, a plumber was fixing a pipe in the wall that had foam core as insulation. The foam is highly flammable and caught fire.

Two people and their four pets made it out safely, authorities said. Firefighters quickly put out the fire and damage was estimated around $40,000.