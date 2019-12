ELMENDORF, Texas — Three people escaped from a house fire early Monday morning in South Bexar County.

The fire broke out at a home in Elmendorf, in the 4800 block of Hardy Road just before 2 a.m.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and found the home was about 80 percent engulfed.

Two elderly people and their grandson in his 20s got out safe. Crews on the scene told us a car also caught fire.

The house appears to be a total loss and the cause is not yet determined.