SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Fire Department responded to a two-story house fire on the city's north side.

The fire was reported around 8:15 a.m. Friday in the 3600 block of Colter Road near Bulverde Road.

A spokesperson for SAFD told KENS 5 that the flames spread from the second floor to the roof area of the home.

The fire was knocked down in roughly 30 minutes and two people were evaluated on scene for smoke inhalation and minor burns.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

