SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Fire Department responded to a fire at a south-side home early Monday morning.

The fire broke out around 3:45 a.m. in the 1300 block of Keats Street near Division Avenue.

Authorities said fire got into the attic and went through the roof. Fire crews said no one was home at the time, but the cause of the fire was not reported.

Damages are estimated around $30,000.

