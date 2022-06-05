Crews battle house fire on the west side of San Antonio

The fire started in the 1600 block of Loma Vista near South Laredo and SW 19th Street around 2:30 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — Fire crews worked to put out a large house fire on the west side Friday afternoon.

The fire started in the 1600 block of Loma Vista near South Laredo and SW 19th Street around 2:30 p.m.

When crews arrived the home, they found it fully engulfed in flames. Once they got the fire under control, the home appeared to be completely burned in the fire.

Fire officials say no one was hurt in the fire. Investigators will be looking into the cause.