House fire under investigation in vacant building near downtown

It happened between the intersection of Fredericksburg Road and Woodlief Street.

SAN ANTONIO — A fire in a vacant building is now under investigation by San Antonio firefighters.

SAFD was called out to Woodlief at Fredericksburg Road around 9:30 p.m. Saturday for reports of a structure fire.

Crews arrived to find heavy fire coming from the attic of the home. They were able to quickly get the fire under control and began searching the home.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time. .

The home sustained moderate damage from the blaze. No injuries were reported.

Fire investigators and arson will continue the investigation.

No other information was provided.

