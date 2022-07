Fire officials said the house is a total loss, and the fire burned about 80% of the automotive business.

SAN ANTONIO — A vacant 2-story home went up in flames, and the fire spread to an automotive business next door, burning the roof of the building.

The fire broke out around 8:45 p.m. on Thursday in the 2500 block of West Southcross.

