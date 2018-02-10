BEXAR COUNTY — A house fire at a home in west Bexar County sent a woman to the hospital with burn injuries on Tuesday morning, according to a Bexar County Sheriff's Office spokesperson.

The fire was reported in the 11300 block of Bald Mountain.

Neighbors saw the garage engulfed and flames and one person went inside to wake the woman and pull her out.

When fire crews arrived they found the woman laying out in front of her home. She was transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

© 2018 KENS