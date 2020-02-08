House fire on northwest side

An eyewitness in Boerne said they could see smoke from miles away.

SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters from across northwest Bexar County are responding to a reported house fire in the 25000 block of Prairie Mountain.

The fire was called in just before 11 a.m. Sunday near Boerne Stage Road and Scenic Loop Road.

An eyewitness in Boerne said they could see smoke from miles away. Our KENS 5 weather camera, which is 15 miles away from the fire, revealed heavy smoke around noon.

KENS 5 Eyewitness News Reporter Jordan Foster is at the scene gathering more information. He shared this video of the scene:

‪BREAKING | On Scene of a house fire in Northwest San Antonio. Smoke could be seen for miles! Working to get more information. ‬ Posted by Jordan Foster on Sunday, August 2, 2020

As of 12:39 p.m., fire crews are still calling in units and filling tubs with water. Smoke continues to surround the area but no injuries have been reported.