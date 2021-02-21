Fire breaks out at home on far west side

The family had been gone when the fire started. A call from neighbors alerted them to the news that their house was on fire, officials said.

SAN ANTONIO — A family on the city's west side was not at home when their house went up in flames, officials said. A fire left visible damage to their roof as firefighters from the San Antonio Fire Department raced to put out the blaze.

When crews arrived at the scene a few minutes after 10 p.m. in the 7100 block of Timbercreek Drive, the found smoke and flames coming through the roof.

SAFD said the residents had been gone for about 30 minutes when their neighbors called to tell them that their house was on fire.

As we thaw out, time to salute all the brave first responders and frontline workers! @SATXFire worked 3x the normal call volume, delivered oxygen, provided patient relocation, and filled Hospital boilers @SATXPolice and everyone that is working and serving others, THANK YOU! pic.twitter.com/fFTfNq6jWt — SAFD (@SATXFire) February 19, 2021

Fortunately no one was injured. So far, there's no word on what caused the fire.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire. The damage is estimated to be about $60,000.

SAFD offers several tips for how to survive a house fire on their website. They also point out that if a fire starts in your home, you may have as little as two minutes to escape. During a fire, early warning from a working smoke alarm plus a fire escape plan that has been practiced regularly can save lives, according to fire experts.

Here are some simple things you can do to protect your home: