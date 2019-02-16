SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters responded to a call Saturday afternoon for a house fire on Rigsby Avenue on the city's east side.

According to San Antonio Fire Department Captain Matthew Lodge, two people had been in the home on the 2300 block of Rigsby Ave. when firefighters received a call at around 2 p.m. When the first crew arrived, fire was engulfing the front right-hand side of the house. The fire was also coming through bedroom windows and the roof.

A woman was able to get out of the home on her own and a man was escorted out the back of the house by a fire crew. He was able to walk, but was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

A witness told KENS 5 the flames from the house reached 20 feet high. She said people ran from across the street, trying to kick down the door to see if anyone was inside.

"They grabbed a bunch of water hoses and were trying to make it break because the trees were on fire next to the church," Denise West said.

Although the witnesses walked away without any serious injuries, SAFD captain Matthew Lodge said it could have been worse, and in a situation like this, people should wait for firefighters to get to the scene.

"You've got to be real careful because fire dynamics is real tricky," Lodge said. "The last thing we want is for someone to go in the inside of the structure to try to fight the fire and the next thing you know they become a victim. So we always encourage, it good for you to knock on the doors, scream, try to get somebody's attention if they're in there but we don't recommend going in and trying to fight a fire with a fire extinguisher."

Firefighters had to cut burglar bars off the windows to fight the blaze. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

The homeowner said his dog died in the fire.