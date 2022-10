Firefighters said they arrived to heavy flames shooting from the home's garage and attic.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — A family on the northwest side had their house catch on fire, and they lost nearly all of their beloved pets, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire broke out around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday on Bucknell Street, not far from DeZavala Road.

Firefighters said they arrived to heavy flames shooting from the home's garage and attic.

The two people inside made it out safely, but 6 of their 7 pets sadly died in the fire.