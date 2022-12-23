Home heavily damaged after fire 48 hours before Christmas

Officials said the fire broke out in the back of the home, but crews were able to quickly extinguish it.

SAN ANTONIO — An early morning fire has one person looking for a new place to sleep, right before Christmas.

The fire started just before 1 a.m. on Friday on Settlers Ridge in Leon Valley.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.

