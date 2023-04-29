House fire takes three hours for crews to extinguish due to high winds, boarded up windows

When crews arrived, they found large flames shooting up from the house.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A house went up in flames on Friday night, and it took more than three hours to get the fire under control.

The San Antonio Fire Department said crews were called to the home before midnight in the 140 block of East Woodlawn Avenue for the reported fire.

When crews arrived, they found large flames shooting up from the house. Firefighters had to move into a defensive operation as the house was boarded up, making it difficult to get inside.

SAFD spent the next several hours working to control the fire; windy weather conditions made it difficult.

One person was inside the house, however, and did make it out. The cause of the fire will be investigated.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.