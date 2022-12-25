House fire just hours before Christmas Day severely damages San Antonio home

When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the home.

SAN ANTONIO — A house fire west of downtown caused significant damage to a family's home, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

It happened in the 300 block of Elvira Street near Guadalupe Street around 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the home. They were able to get inside and extinguish the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Everyone inside reportedly made it out safely.

No other details were provided.

