Fire crews respond to house fire on far north side; no injuries reported

Authorities said they were evacuating the Sendero Verde subdivision after a fire engulfed a home.

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County fire crews, assisted by sheriff's deputies, are working to extinguish flames at a "fully engulfed" home on the far north side Friday afternoon.

No injuries have been reported, according to county officials. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is calling the event a "grass fire," adding that Sendero Verde subdivision homes are being evacuated as a precaution.

ACTIVE SCENE ALERT- GRASS FIRE Update: Staging point for evacuated residents if Church of Christ off of 19818 US HWY... Posted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Friday, August 4, 2023

"We ask all individuals living in this subdivision and the surrounding areas to be alert and vigilant," BCSO said in the alert.

Viewers sent KENS 5 videos of smoke seen from a distance, and air support was utilized to help smother the flames.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.

