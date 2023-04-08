Fire crews respond to house fire on far north side; no injuries reported

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County fire crews, assisted by sheriff's deputies, are working to extinguish flames at a "fully engulfed" home on the far north side Friday afternoon.
No injuries have been reported, according to county officials. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is calling the event a "grass fire," adding that Sendero Verde subdivision homes are being evacuated as a precaution.
"We ask all individuals living in this subdivision and the surrounding areas to be alert and vigilant," BCSO said in the alert.
Viewers sent KENS 5 videos of smoke seen from a distance, and air support was utilized to help smother the flames.
This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.
