SAN ANTONIO — For the second time in a week, guests were evacuated from Hotel Valencia on the river walk after smoke started pouring out of the vents in the lobby.

Firefighters responded to the hotel's fire alarm just before 3 o'clock Saturday morning. A San Antonio Fire Department spokesperson said the smoke in the lobby was caused by an electrical short in the air conditioner unit from the penthouse on the top floor. No injuries were reported and guests were allowed back into the hotel.

Guests at the hotel were evacuated Tuesday after a man started a fire on the second floor in a storage closet.

39-year-old Mario Saenz was arrested hours later and charged with arson. He told police he had done too many drugs and believed shadows were following him.

RELATED: Hero employee might have saved Hotel Valencia from burning

RELATED: Man told investigators shadows were following him before admitting to starting Hotel Valencia closet fire