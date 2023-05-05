Hotel guests forced out of rooms after heavy smoke enters hallways

Crews were called to the hotel for a fire, but they said they never actually found any flames.

SAN ANTONIO — Dozens of hotel guests were forced from their rooms after heavy smoke started pouring into the hallways.

It happened at a La Quinta around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday on Halm Boulevard on the city's north side.

San Antonio firefighters said the call was for a fire, but they never found any actual flames. However, they did uncover some burned out belts, which keep the air blowing through the building.

One person was injured trying to evacuate, but, they were treated at the scene. Guests were able to go back to their rooms an hour later, crews said.

