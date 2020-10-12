Hotel guests displaced following late-night fire

A fire broke out at the Staybridge Suites at 800 N Loop 1604 W around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.

SAN ANTONIO — Hotel guests of the Staybridge Suites at 800 N Loop 1604 W were moved to a nearby sister property after a fire broke out Wednesday night.

SAFD was called out to a structure fire at the hotel around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.

When crews arrived at the scene, they were directed to the fourth floor where they found heavy smoke. According to an official at the scene, the smoke was pinpointed to be coming from a specific room where they found an extinguished fire and water sprinklers activated.

Crews quickly shut off the water to the building and cut the power.

There was significant damage to the fourth and third floors with water seeping through the ceilings through light fixtures, according to an official at the scene.

The entire hotel was evacuated and guests were moved to a nearby property.

According to an official at the scene, the fire started from a faulty microwave.