SAN ANTONIO — On Saturday, 3-year-old Liam Ordoñez died after being left in a hot car outside his home. San Antonio police are calling this a "tragic accident".

According to KidsandCars.org, more children die in hot cars in Texas than any other state. Liam is the sixth child to die in a hot car in Texas this year and the 43rd nationwide.

The organization's president and founder, Janette Fennell, said this continues to happen because people never think it will happen to them.

"It's a very simple slogan, 'look before you lock,'" Fennell said. "It doesn't matter where you're going, take three seconds, just open the back door when you get out and look in the backseat to make sure no one's been left behind."

Fennell also suggests people put their purse, cell phone or employee badge in the backseat of the car as an added reminder. "Something that you won't get very far without," she said.

Jan Null is an adjunct professor and research meteorologist at San Jose State University. He's done extensive research on just how hot it can get inside a car. He said even on a cloudy day, there's still a dangerous rise in temperature.

"An 80-degree day, you're going to be at 99 in 10 minutes. It's going to rise another 10 degrees in the next 10 minutes, then you're at 109," Null said. "Then it sort of levels off gradually and at an hour's time, the average rise is approximately 43 degrees above whatever the outside temperature is."

Fennell said this can even happen when temperatures are in the 50s. "It doesn't have to be a particularly hot day for children to die in hot cars," she said. "Our vehicle acts as a greenhouse."

Fennell and her team are working to pass a bill called the Hot Cars Act, which would require all cars to have a safety feature, such as a sensor, that could potentially save a child's life.

"It's not something that needs to happen. It's very preventable," Fennell said. "Right now, Hyundai and Kia have that technology. As soon as everyone went in the house, within 20 seconds, it picks up any motion the child has made. The horn would start honking, the lights would start flashing."

To learn more about KidsandCars.org and the "Hot Cars Act" you can visit the Kids and Cars website.

