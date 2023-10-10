Two remain hospitalized after gas balloon crashes into powerline structure near Crandall

Emergency crews pulled Halas and Zapart from the flames, rushing the men to Parkland hospital in Dallas.

CRANDALL, Texas — A hydrogen balloon crashed into a powerline structure Monday evening near Crandall, Texas.

Two people were on board the balloon, the Kaufman County Fire Marshal said, Pjotr Halas and Krzystotf Zapart.

The fire marshal said witnesses saw what's believed to be an attempted landing with descended sand bags prior to the balloon hitting power lines.

Vicky Decker was watering her plants when she says she heard an explosion.

“I looked down the street and there was a big ball of fire that was shot up as high as the telephone poles,” she said.

Then, she tried to move closer for a better look.

“Just as I kind of got to the street, there was another explosion that just kind of shook my whole body,” said Decker.

She didn’t know at the time- but that hydrogen powered balloon had just come crashing down mere yards from her home.

Gordon Bennett Gas Balloon Race officials confirmed that they were aware of an accident involving Poland Team 1 -- Halas and Zapart. The balloon was part of the Coupe Aeronautique Gordon Bennett Gas Balloon Race, which had a dozen balloons flying over North Texas on Monday.

The cup is considered the world's oldest air race, dating back to 1906. Race officials say the experienced pilots – were competing in a field of 17 total teams to see who can cover the most distance.

Video shows the pair taking off from Albuquerque, New Mexico Saturday evening. From there, Halas and Zapart traveled more than 600 miles to North Texas.

“The balloons tracking device indicated that the aircraft's motion had stopped at 7:25 p.m.,” said a race spokesperson.

Event officials say the men had begun their descent shortly before.

For perspective – cruising altitude for commercial airlines starts around 18,000 feet in the sky - Team Poland 1 was coming down from about 12,000 feet up.

Then, something went wrong.

The balloon crashed down into powerlines off of FM 741 in Crandle, TX, narrowly missing an electric substation across the street. Emergency crews pulled Halas and Zapart from the flames, rushing the men to Parkland hospital in Dallas.

Hospital officials told WFAA on Tuesday morning that Halas was in serious condition and Zapart was fair condition.

“Mr. Zapart, the lead pilot, sustained cuts and burns to his legs and arms. Mr. Halas is being treated for burns and broken bones to his leg,” a race spokesperson said.

It’s remarkable - considering the circumstances.

“I didn't think there was any way that they would survive that," said Decker.

The race continuing on – with crews still competing, sending messages to the men from the skies.

"This is USA Team 3, Sherry and Mark live over Mississippi. We just crossed the river, sending our best wishes.”

It’s still unclear what caused the crash. The FAA is now investigating.