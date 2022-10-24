Help choose Halloween costume for children's hospital dog

The Children’s Hospital of San Antonio asking the community to vote to help Marcus pick his costume this year.

SAN ANTONIO — Halloween is almost here and one local children's hospital needs your help in choosing the perfect costume for their facility dog, Marcus.

Their goal is to make spooky season paws-itively sweeter for their young patients spending Halloween at The Children's Hospital of San Antonio.

"Our facility dog, Marcus, will be a big part of our Halloween celebrations, but he needs help! What will Marcus be? We are asking the community to vote to help Marcus pick his costume this year," said The Children's Hospital of San Antonio.

The costume with the most votes will be worn by Marcus (and his handlers, Allison and Tiani) during their annual trick-or-treat parade at The Children's Hospital on October 31.

Voting closes on October 30.

You can vote at ChildrensHospitalSAFoundation.org/Halloween.

