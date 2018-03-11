SAN ANTONIO -- Purpose hit Deborah Marshall in a Whataburger drive-thru as she listened to a report about music-thanatology.

“I was taking harp lessons at the time and I was just thunderstruck,” Marshall said. “I actually couldn't move.”

Music-thanatology is a part of palliative medicine addressing the physical, emotional and spiritual needs of the terminally ill as well as their families. It’s a melodic prescription provided through a harp and voice.

“Music touches our emotions. And dying is a lot about emotions,” Marshall said.

She became a certified music-thanatologist who has worked in other states. She is now one of two in Texas. Now Marshall works at Heart to Heart Hospice where they provide her services to the terminally ill at no charge.

The end-of-life sessions are called vigils. These are not private concerts with popular tunes. Marshall, who takes vitals before the sessions, is hyper-focused on the client’s reaction to the music. She adjusts her musical choices to ultimately put the patient at ease.

“So music is spacious. It has a lot of space between the notes. It's repetitive,” she said. “Repetition gives you a feeling of security.”

Lloyd Kitchen is bedridden at the Lodge at Leon Springs. His son Steve owns the senior living community. It’s where the 86-year-old Parkinson’s disease victim will spend his last days. He has battled cancer too.

“It’s extremely difficult as a child to watch a parent go through the process of passing away,” Steve said.

He said his father is healthy when it comes to things like his blood pressure. But Parkinson’s is a formidable foe. Marshall played for Steve as he sat by his father’s bedside.

“It’s so relaxing for my dad,” He said. “I think it takes the anxiety of what is going on.”

As Steve listened to Marshall’s medicinal melodies, he felt healing too.

“I’m sitting over there listening to her and I’m finding myself breathing deeper,” he said. “And I’m sure my blood pressure went down.”

His father whispered the session was perfect.

Marshall does not come into nursing homes, private residences or hospitals with sheet music. The songs are based on each patient. In fact, some patients transition to the soft harp music accompanied by Marshall’s voice.

“Yeah I’ve had several patients die while I playing for them,” she said.

Marshall said our culture does not deal with death well. Music-thanatology’s acceptance probably fits in the same category. Marshall has watched her services become more accepted. But many still don’t know about or will try it as an end of life option.

“We seem to be human doings instead of human beings,” she said. “And what the dying really need is for you to be present because for them there is no doing left.”

Marshall travels a 120-mile radius for Heart to Heart Hospice.

“Wherever we have hospice patients, I go,” she said.

© 2018 KENS