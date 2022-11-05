Horse found wandering through NEIGH-borhood rescued by City of San Antonio Animal Care Services

Animal Care officers came to the rescue of a horse found wandering through an east side neighborhood.

SAN ANTONIO — Animal Care Officers with the City of San Antonio (SAACS) came to the rescue of a horse found wandering through a neighborhood last week, according to the organization's Facebook page.

Police called SAACS for help when someone found the horse off Rigsby and Highway 87. The horse, now called Celyao, trotted through the community for a short time until a good Samaritan was able to lasso him to keep him out of traffic.

Animal Care Officer Alvarado checked on nearby registered livestock permits but couldn't locate Celyao’s people. He was loaded into an ACS livestock trailer without a problem and brought back to the shelter’s corral for safe keeping.

The SAACS Rescue-Foster team revved up their full horsepower trying to find his owners, with no luck. The horse didn't have a microchip or any branding, so their partners at the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office took him in to continue the search.

If you encounter a roaming pet or livestock, please report it to 3-1-1 by phone or online at saacs.info/311.

