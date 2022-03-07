Horse found shot and killed in southeast Bexar County; search continues for suspect

Deputies searched the area and found several shell casings which came from a rifle.

SAN ANTONIO — A horse was found shot and killed earlier this year, and the Bexar County Sheriff's Office is now asking for the public's help in finding the person responsible.

The incident happened on Jan. 11 in the 18000 block of FM 1937 in southeast Bexar County.

The horse was named Conejo. The owner told authorities he had last seen Conejo the night before when he was fed. But, the next day, the owner reportedly found Conejo had been shot and killed.

The owner said he had heard gunshots overnight. Deputies searched the area and found several shell casings which came from a rifle.

BCSO is now asking for help in finding the person, or people, responsible for this animal cruelty.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact BCSO at 210-335-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information which leads to the arrest of the individual(s) involved with this incident. You can remain anonymous.