Hope 4 Hounds held pop-up clinic to help homeless with their pets

The non-profit provides critical services like free health checks, basic vaccines, de-worming, as well as heart worm testing and prevention.

SAN ANTONIO — We often talk about taking care of the homeless, but not a lot about their furry companions.

But that's the mission of Hope 4 Hounds, a local non-profit that helps to provide free vaccines, health checks, and spay/neuter services to pets of our homeless population.

The local non-profit group hosted another pop-up clinic on Sunday for the dogs of those in the homeless community.

Organizers say that for many within the homeless community, their dog is literally all they have left.

"That gives them a reason for living," said Ross Powell, Hope 4 Hounds. "We've had several people say if it wasn't for this dog, I would've stepped in front of the Hays Street train yesterday, so that dramatic, that these dogs are keeping me alive. Because it gives you caring for something. Having a purpose."

Homeless dog owners are also given only three months of medicine, which organizers hopes to ensure they follow-up with a Hope 4 Hounds veterinarian.

