Hop on your magic carpet! Children's Ballet of San Antonio holds open audition for Aladdin

SAN ANTONIO — The Children's Ballet of San Antonio is heading into "A Whole New World" with its upcoming production of Aladdin.

The classic Disney production tells the story of street smart Aladdin, who meets Jasmine, Princess of Agrabah, while she is attemping to escape mundane palace life. Eager to impress her, he enlists the help of a wish-granting Genie, a magic carpet, and his trusty sidekick, Abu. Through many adventures and a battle with the evil Jafar, he earns the love of the princess just by being the hero that he is.

There will be multiple shows taking place at the Majestic Theatre downtown May 6 and 7.

Open auditions will be held Saturday, January 22, with some roles auditioning virtually and some auditions in person. All artists will have the option of auditioning virtually.

The roles available include acting, singing, gymnastics and multiple different dance forms. The organization encourages special needs artists to audition and says all artists will be cast in roles to showcase and highlight their individual talents and strengths. Artists will also be able to work with master ballet teachers and local choreographers.

The audition is open to performers age 3 to 19.

Click here to register for the audition. Extensive COVID-19 protocals will be in place including social distancing, a mask requirement, hand sanitizers available and virtual audition options.