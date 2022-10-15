Police: More than 60 rounds fired in hookah lounge parking lot, leaving one dead, one in critical condition

Police were in the area responding to another call when they heard several gunshots.

SAN ANTONIO — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting outside a hookah lounge, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. on Saturday in the 6500 block of Babcock Road.

Police were in the area responding to another call when they heard several gunshots. They found two people inside a car with gunshot wounds.

Emergency Medical Services and backup was called. They told KENS 5 that right now, all they know is two groups of people left the Hookah lounge and a fight broke out in the parking lot.

Police said people in both groups started shooting at each other.

One man who is between the age of 20 and 30 was pronounced dead. A woman, also in that same age range, was taken to the hospital.