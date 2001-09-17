'Brave and dedicated' | Remembering Marion Co. Deputy John Durm

The funeral took place July 17 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with a procession to Crown Hill Cemetery following.

INDIANAPOLIS — On Monday, July 17, fellow law enforcement officers, dignitaries, family and friends, and the community will honor the sacrifice of Marion County Sheriff's Office Deputy John Durm.

Durm was killed in the line of duty July 10 when an inmate attacked him during an escape attempt. The inmate was captured after crashing a sheriff's van outside of the Criminal Justice Center.

Durm was a 38-year veteran of the sheriff's office.

"Thirty-eight years. That's a long time of commitment, not only to the sheriff's office, but Marion County as a whole," Marion County Sheriff's Office Deputy Chief Tanesha Crear said. "To say that we are experiencing a great loss is an understatement. There is nothing that we will be able to do to replace not only him as a deputy, but John Durm the man."

Burial service

2:48 p.m. - The funeral coach is approaching the Heroes of Public Safety section at Crown Hill Cemetery.

2:20 p.m. - The procession has reached Crown Hill Cemetery.

End of Watch

The End of Watch is an emotional moment when people in the community get to pay their respects and honor Deputy John Durm's sacrifice.

The procession now moves to Crown Hill Cemetery for the burial service.

Funeral service

Hundreds of people attended the funeral service for Deputy John Durm at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday.

1:05 p.m. - Now sheriff’s deputies, CJC detention staff and even Marion County judges have stepped outside to wait for the procession.

Now sheriff’s deputies, CJC detention staff and even Marion County judges have stepped outside to wait for the procession @WTHRcom https://t.co/KkgnxVznHW pic.twitter.com/lgt4SIfDl2 — John Doran (@JohnDoranTV) July 17, 2023

1:00 p.m. - Officers and deputies will now go to their cars ahead of the start of the procession.

Deputy Durm’s four sons escort their dad’s casket outside before it’s placed inside the coach. @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/vhfKblGh4f — Lauren Kostiuk (@laurenkostiuk_) July 17, 2023

12:54 p.m. - People are beginning to line the sidewalk of the Criminal Justice Center where Deputy John Durm worked and gave his life.

Some CJC staff have come outside as we wait for MCSO Deputy John Durm’s procession to stop here for his final 10-42 radio call @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/kvN3gy3aUp — John Doran (@JohnDoranTV) July 17, 2023

12:45 p.m. - Hundreds of law enforcement officers are standing outside Gainbridge Fieldhouse awaiting the start of the procession.

This is the view outside of Gainbridge Fieldhouse… standing by to salute a fallen hero @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/gmRTaZ7mcD — Lauren Kostiuk (@laurenkostiuk_) July 17, 2023

12:20 p.m. - The funeral service has concluded.

12:07 p.m. - Rev. Eric Augenstein delivered the Gospel. "Death never has the last word," he said.

11:57 a.m. - Pacers star Reggie Miller delivered a special video message to the family of Deputy Durm:

"Know this. That as he looks down on us from the heavens, as he lights up a cigar, just know how proud he is of you boys for what you've turned out to be," Miller said.

11:52 a.m. - John Durm Jr. said his dad was a great man who treated everyone with respect.

"He didn't know a stranger. Whether it was the first time he met you, it was like you knew him for 20 years...he was a good man," John Jr. said.

Corey Durm asked the people in attendance for a round of applause to thank his dad for his service.

"It will be OK, I promise," Corey said. "I can't thank you guys enough. This is beautiful, amazing. Dad would have probably hated it, but I don't care. This is amazing."

Corey went on to say, "We miss you dad, so much."

During the funeral mass for fallen Deputy John Durm, his sons marveled at the sea of support inside the fieldhouse.



“We love you Dad. Miss you so much.”



A video message also played from Reggie Miller, telling his sons “your father was incredibly proud of each of you.” pic.twitter.com/rTnM0IqcFU — Jennie Runevitch (@JennieWTHR) July 17, 2023

11:49 a.m. - Two of Deputy Durm's sons will speak next.

11:42 a.m. - Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett also spoke about Deputy Durm's sacrifice.

"The outpouring of tributes over the last weekend, including this ceremony, are testament to the impact John had on this city," Hogsett said. "It is tragic that such a servant was taken from us."

11:38 a.m. - Sheriff Kerry Forestal spoke about his fallen deputy.

"John's death underscores the urgent need for us to come together as a community and stand against crime," Forestal said. "Rest in peace John, a good and faithful servant."

11:35 a.m. - Rev. Douglas Hunter is giving introductory rights.

11:32 a.m. - The file by has concluded and the service is about to begin.

11:28 a.m. - The white carnations officers are wearing have a red dot in the middle. The flower symbolizes a good life, and the red dot represents his blood that was shed.

11:16 a.m. - Hundreds of officers are filing by Deputy Durm's casket.

Hundreds of officers and deputies are filing by Deputy Durm’s casket right now to pay their respects before the service begins 💙🤎 @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/koLaEzY8Oh — Lauren Kostiuk (@laurenkostiuk_) July 17, 2023

10:40 a.m. - A wonderful tribute to a man dedicated to service and his family.

Dozens of photos from Deputy John Durm’s life are playing on the screens inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse… showing the man behind the badge..a devoted father who loved his 4 sons & family. pic.twitter.com/QAuDFbSyaw — Lauren Kostiuk (@laurenkostiuk_) July 17, 2023

9:47 a.m. - You can see Reggie Miller's jersey on the right side of the stage.

On the right side of the stage is a Reggie Miller Pacers jersey… a personal tribute from one of Deputy Durm’s sons. His dad was a huge fan. 💛💙 @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/Tu8JAfZKhI — Lauren Kostiuk (@laurenkostiuk_) July 17, 2023

9:42 a.m. - Deputy Durm's funeral service will include comments from two of his sons.

Procession and End of Watch

People wanting to pay their respects are asked to line the procession route:

EB on Maryland Street from Pennsylvania Street

SE on Virginia Avenue from Maryland Street

EB on Prospect Street from Virginia Avenue

NB into the CJC campus on Justice Way (the western-most entrance to the CJC on Prospect)

Pause adjacent to the roundabout (Final 10-42)

WB on Sheriff Frank J. Anderson Bridge from Justice Way

NB on East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive from Sheriff Frank J. Anderson Bridge

NW on Southeastern Avenue from East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive

WB on Washington Street from Southeastern Avenue

NB on Illinois Street from Washington Street

WB on 34th Street from Illinois Street

Enter Crown Hill Cemetery from the West 34th Street/Boulevard Place entrance.

Durm’s final 10-42 will be given near his memorial at the Community Justice Campus. That moment is expected to occur between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., but could change.

Memorial fund

A memorial fund has been established for Durm.

Donations in memory of Durm can be made to the Deputy John Durm Memorial Fund on the Central Indiana Police Foundation's donation page.

Donations can also be made via checks mailed to the foundation at 1525 S. Shelby St., Indianapolis, IN, 46203.

FOP calls for support

Durm's death is the third line-of-duty death of an officer in Indiana in less than two weeks.

Indiana State Police Trooper Aaron Smith was hit and killed by a suspect vehicle during a pursuit on June 28. Tell City Police Department Sgt. Heather Glenn was shot and killed by a domestic violence suspect at Perry County Memorial Hospital on July 3.

After Durm's death, the Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police encouraged Hoosiers to turn on blue lights on their front porches, garages and businesses.

"The sight of blue lights in the darkness of the night reminds officers, deputies and troopers that they are not alone as they stand the thin blue line that separates good from evil," the FOP wrote in a news release.

History of Marion County sheriff's deputy deaths

The last time the Marion County Sheriff’s Office lost a deputy in the line of duty was May 10, 2002. Deputy Kay Gregory died in a crash. She was delivering documents to the courthouse when a driver ran a red light and hit her car.

On Sept. 17, 2001, Deputy Jason Baker was killed in the line of duty after a suspect he had been chasing got out of their car and shot Baker. Michael Shannon pleaded guilty to killing Baker and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.