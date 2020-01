HONDO, Texas — Hondo Police have charged 19-year-old Jennifer Lynn Alvarez for Sexual Assault of a Child and harboring a 14-year-old runaway.

A city-wide search began in October after the 14-year-old girl was reported missing. After the teen was found in San Antonio, police said they had enough evidence to arrest Alvarez.

Investigators said they were able to gather evidence from cell phones, interviews and data search warrants.

Hondo Police say the case is still being investigated.