HONDO — Hondo ISD announced it is closing all campuses except for the high school due to a gas leak.

The district posted on its Facebook page the gas leak was in the vicinity of Meyer, Woolls and McDowell. The district says buses are expected to be running and parents can pick up their children immediately.

The full statement is below:

"Due to a gas leak in the general vicinity of Meyer, Woolls, and McDowell the district will be closing all campuses except for High School immediately. Buses will be running shortly and parents are asked to please pick up their children at their respective campus."

© 2018 KENS