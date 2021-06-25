Homeowners, renters in these counties who suffered damage from the winter storm can now apply for disaster assistance

If you have already applied with FEMA prior to the counties being added, you are asked to not reapply.

TEXAS, USA — If you own or rent a home in Kerr, Lamar and Shackelford County and suffered damage from the February winter storm, you can now apply for disaster assistance with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

If you have already applied with FEMA prior to the counties being added, you are asked to not reapply.

The release says if you have insurance and are applying for disaster assistance, you must also file a claim with your insurance company as soon as possible.

"By law, FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If insurance does not cover all your damage, you may be eligible for federal assistance," the release says.

If you want to apply, click here. You can also call 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. any day of the week.

When you apply for assistance, you are asked to have the following information ready:

A current phone number where you can be contacted

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying

Your Social Security number, if available

A general list of damage and losses

If insured, the insurance policy number, or the agent and company name

Disaster assistance may include financial assistance for temporary lodging and home repairs, low-interest loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover.