Homeowners in south Houston start cleaning up after Tropical Storm Beta

One homeowner said she tried packing up as much as they could and moving things higher, but much of the damage was already done.

HOUSTON — Water actually came into homes in south Houston as rain bands from Tropical Storm Beta moved through the area Tuesday. However, they're still waiting for the water to recede so they can start cleaning up.

“When the water breached the door, the first place we noticed it came in was inside of the pool room," said Patricia Sheets, who lives on Coastway Lane. “Within about 15 minutes, it was up to 5 inches of water inside the house.”

That was around 8 a.m. Tuesday, and the rain just kept coming. She said they tried packing up as much as they could and moving things higher, but much of the damage was already done.

“The room that had the most water, I would definitely say would be our bedroom," Sheets said. “As you can see, it got a lot of ponding in here."

She was not in this home for Harvey, but she said neighbors have told her it’s an area that frequently floods. Still, nothing prepared her for this.