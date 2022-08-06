Homeowner's dog barks to warn of fire spreading throughout home

The San Antonio Fire Department said the man woke up to his dog barking. The dog wouldn't stop until his owner got up.

SAN ANTONIO — A fire broke out at a home on the city's west side, but the homeowner's dog is the reason he was able to escape.

The incident happened around 1:20 a.m. on Wednesday in the 9700 block of Buffalo Peak near Highway 151.

That's when the homeowner realized there was smoke; he called 911. When crews arrived, they found flames coming out of the house. The fire spread throughout the ceiling and the top of the home.

Authorities were able to extinguish the flames quickly. The battalion chief believes the fire began in the base of the ceiling fan on the front porch, and it spread from there.