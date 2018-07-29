SAN ANTONIO — Police say a homeowner was shot during a house party on the southwest side early Sunday morning.

The party was in the 5500 block of Prairie Flower Drive. Police say around 12:45 a.m., the owner of the home was frisking people at the door to check for weapons.

A couple reportedly came in and a gun was found on the man. The homeowner told him guns were not allowed. Police say the man began to argue and shot the homeowner in the leg.

The homeowner was taken to University Hospital in stable condition. No arrests have been made.

© 2018 KENS