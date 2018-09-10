BEXAR COUNTY — A homeowner opened fire on two people that were allegedly trying to break into a home on the far southeast side overnight, according to San Antonio Police.

SAPD was initially called for shots fired and a burglary in progress at a home near Stuart Road. Two suspects allegedly fled the scene.

A few hours later around 3:45 am, a man and woman showed up to the Mission Trails Baptist Hospital with gunshot wounds. Hospital workers noticed bullet holes in their car and notified police.

One of the victims were transported to University Hospital due to the extent of their injuries.

The other suspect was taken into custody.

