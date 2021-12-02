Homeowner shoots man trying to break into home on the south side, police say

Police said the homeowner heard someone trying to get into the house and the homeowner fired three shots through a window.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot while trying to break into a home on the south side early Friday morning, San Antonio Police said.

The shooting happened on Arlington Court just before 1 a.m. Friday.

Police said the homeowner heard someone trying to get into the house and the homeowner fired three shots through a window. The person trying to break in was shot in the chest. That person ran to a nearby fire station for help, according to police.

He was taken to BAMC in serious condition. The homeowner who shot him is not expected to face charges.