Homeowner alerted by neighbor that garage was on fire, preventing spread of flames to home

It is unclear if the fire began inside of the garage or outside.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Thanks to a neighbor, a homeowner was alerted to a fire in their garage and they were able to call firefighters to prevent it from spreading to their home.

Firefighters were called out to the 700 block of W. Malone on the south side of town around 1:28 a.m. Monday.

When first responders arrived, they worked quickly to attack the fire located in the garage, hoping to prevent it from spreading to the roof of the home.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire within minutes after arriving.

The battalion chief said a neighbor alerted the resident that her home was catching fire and she quickly called 9-1-1.

Fire crews checked for signs of fire in the garage attic and found it to be all clear.

Investigators were called in to try and figure out what caused the fire.

It is unclear if the fire started inside the garage or outside.

No injuries were reported and the damage to the home was estimated to be about $5,000.

No other details were provided and the fire is currently under investigation.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.